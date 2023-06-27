On RD Burman's birth anniversary, celebrities talk about their favourite songs from his rich repertoire

Rahul Dev Burman, aka RD Burman or Pancham Da, was a music composer who ruled the hearts of umpteen Indians with his unique musical compositions. These celebrities share what they love about him.

Soul-stirring tune

Arun Mandola

RD Burman’s songs are soul stirring. His music is timeless. My absolute favourite is Dekha Ek Khwab. His songs have a calming effect on the mind and offer a sense of motivation for life.

From the heart

Charrul Malik

RD Burman’s songs are very touching. He used to create songs from his heart. It’s impossible to choose just one song among his compositions. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein is a lively song with an emotional connection that resonates with the world. My favourite songs are Chura Liya Hai and Zindagi Ke Safar Mein.

Akangsha Rawat

Only if I could!

Akangsha Rawat

Tere Liye Palkon Ki Jhalar Bunu is my favourite song, composed by RD Burman. There are moments when I find myself yearning to teleport back in time when he was alive and experience the magic of his compositions in a live setting. All of his songs have achieved legendary status.

Madalsa Sharma

Timeless melodies

Madalsa Sharma

All the songs from the movie, Aandhi, are my favourite. The combination of Gulzar saheb’s profound and meaningful poetry with RD’s melodious compositions created unforgettable melodies. The synergy between Gulzar saheb’s lyrics and RD’s music in this film is truly remarkable, making the songs of Aandhi timeless and memorable.

The golden era

Romiit Raaj

RD Burman not only composed classical songs but also revolutionised contemporary Indian music. His compositions introduced the use of new musical instruments, pushing the boundaries of creativity. His era was truly the golden age of Hindi music. Among his vast collection, some of my favourites include Mehbooba O Mehbooba from Sholay and the enchanting Tu Tu Hai Wahi song.

Unique style

Sheeba Akashdeep

Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha is my all-time favourite song. I absolutely adore the orchestration, composition, and unique singing style in this particular piece. The song holds a timeless charm that resonates with me every time I listen to it. The way it blends various musical elements is truly mesmerising. RD Burman’s genius shines through in every aspect of this song, making it a masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences across generations.

Ultimate rock star

Pawan Chopra

For us, RD Burman was the ultimate rock star, who introduced us to Western music. With beautiful music and the addition of Asha Bhosle’s voice, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani is a classy song that paints a beautiful picture. I love the feeling of love that it captures. Amitabh Bachchan was our only hero, and with the nation’s crush, Zeenat Aman, we went crazy listening to this song. This song is a journey and a celebration of love.

Balraj Syal

Best dance numbers

Balraj Syal

RD Burman has created the best dance numbers in our industry. Even today, if you listen to his songs, they evoke the same happy and vibrant mood. It’s difficult to choose just one song, but his songs are enjoyable even for kids. Lakdi Ki Kaathi Kaathi Pe Ghoda, Yamma Yamma, and Mehbooba O Mehbooba are evergreen songs that come to mind.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Etched in memory

Sudhanshu Pandey

I grew up listening to RD Burman’s music, as I was born in the 70s and was exposed to his incredible compositions through my father, who was a fan of Burman and Kishore Kumar. Among the countless beautiful songs he created, Mere Sapnon Ki Rani holds a special place in my heart. It’s etched in my mind as my first memory of romantic songs, and it carries a beautiful energy in the way it was sung.