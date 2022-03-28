On son Hrehaan’s birthday, Sussanne Khan posts a loving wish with Hrithik Roshan’s photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

It’s a special day for celebrity designer Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Hrithik Rohan. It’s their son Hrehaan’s 16th birthday. Sussanne took to social media to wish her son a happy birthday. Sharing a montage of pictures of Hrehaan, among which there was a photo with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne posted a sweet wish for him. For the background music, Sussanne chose Coldpaly’s song ‘A sky full of stars’.

In the caption she wrote, “Happy happiest 16… My Raystar. You truly are My sky Full of Stars…Coz you always have Light up my path… I am the luckiest mommy in the world…Coz you chose me.”

Check out the adorable video:

Her friends from the industry too joined Sussanne to wish Hrehaan on his 16th birthday. Sonali Bendre wrote, “Happy birthday darling Ray!!! And to his mommy.”

Seema Khan commented on the post, ““Happy birthday Hrehaan. Love lots of love.” Bhavana Panday wished Hrehaan with these words, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful boy !!! lots of love.”

Sussanne’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni too wished Hrehaan. He commented, “Happy happy birthday hrehaan!”

Farhan Akhtar, who is a close friend of Hrithik Roshan also wished him a happy birthday.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan separated in 2013, but they have been in good terms and often publically support each other’s choices and projects. In fact, recently, Sussanne Khan lauded Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad for her musical performances. It looks like she approves of their relationship.

