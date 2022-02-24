On Sridevi’s death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional; says, ‘hate another year has been added to a life without you

Mumbai, February 24
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday remembered her mother and celebrated actor Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary, saying that she hopes the late Bollywood star is proud of her.
Hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.
The veteran actor was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi and Khushi with him.
In an Instagram post, Kapoor shared a throwback photo of hers with Sridevi and penned an emotional note on how her life is incomplete without her mother.
"I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she captioned the post.
Here's the emotional post:
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi also paid a tribute to her mother by posting a picture from her childhood days with Sridevi on Instagram Stories.
Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is reportedly in Chennai for the release of his latest production ‘Valimai’, starring South superstar Ajith. The Tamil action-thriller opened in cinema halls on Thursday.
