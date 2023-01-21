On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shares adorable selfies

ANI
Mumbai, January 21
On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary on Saturday, actor and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection with a drug case in the wake of his death, wished him with an adorable post.
Rhea took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures to wish the actor, who would have turned 37 on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
Shunning words, Rhea chose emoticons to express her sentiments. She captioned the frames as, ''plus one'' with some emoticons.
In one of the two adorable frames that she posted with Sushant, their faces are hidden by two coffee mugs. In another frame, the rumoured couple exudes love and positivity.
Actor Shibani Dandekar, the wife of Farhan Akhtar, reacted to the post and shared a love emoji.
Rhea, who was rumoured to be a in a relatioinship with Sushant before his death in 2020, fell in the glare of the law enforcers after the late actor's father filed an FIR against her.
Accusing her of abetment to suicide and money laundering, Sushant's father demanded legal action against Rhea.
Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.
The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as allegations of money laundering and drug peddling surfaced against Rhea.
In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail.
On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's 'Chehre', where she shared screen space with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.
