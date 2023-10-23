On the big stage

Abhishek Duhan, who has done films like Sultan, Patakha, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, among others, is now seen playing the lead role in Mandali.

He says, “I believe my best work is still ahead of met. I’ve been part of a few films like Sultan, which was my debut and a great start for me. Pataakha was another significant one, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I think working with someone like him is a dream for anyone, and I’m fortunate that my dream came true,” he says.

He continues, “Then there’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, which had a fantastic cast, and I had a lot of fun working in that film. Shelly Chopra Dhar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil Kapoor sir, and everyone provided great strong support and encouragement.”

Audiences are back to theatres with Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawaan doing well.

“The theatre is like a stage where we present modern stories and techniques, and I believe this will continue. Audiences prefer the grandeur of the big screen, surround sound and spectacular visuals. Our film industry will surely be appreciated by everyone,” he says.