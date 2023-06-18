On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sumeet Vyas shares his first shooting experience with Big B

—IANS

Actor Sumeet Vyas recalled a funny incident while shooting in Bhopal for a project with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a special edition dedicated to the world of OTT on The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Sumeet Vyas among others. During the enjoyable discussion, host Kapil Sharma inquires about guests’ first encounter with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Sumeet shared, “When we were shooting in Bhopal for a movie, there was a massive crowd to see Big B. So, amidst the chaos, they pushed me along with the crowd. Then, Prakash ji, who was directing the film, and Amitabh ji arrived and asked where the actor was performing. I shouted from within the crowd, ‘Hey, I’m here!’ And then they asked me to come over.” The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony

Entertainment Television.