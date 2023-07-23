On the right note

After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is back to give aspiring singers an opportunity to build a career in music.

Singer Neeti Mohan is set to join as a judge alongside Himesh Reshammiya. She has sung tracks like Nainowale Ne and Ishq Wala Love. She has previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. She says, “I am thrilled to be part of the franchise once again. The show has a legacy of discovering great talent. I am excited to contribute to this journey.”

Some of the top-performing singers of this season will get to record an original song to be released by Zee Music Company.