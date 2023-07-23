On the right note

After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is back to give aspiring singers an opportunity to build a career in music.
Singer Neeti Mohan is set to join as a judge alongside Himesh Reshammiya. She has sung tracks like Nainowale Ne and Ishq Wala Love. She has previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. She says, “I am thrilled to be part of the franchise once again. The show has a legacy of discovering great talent. I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
Some of the top-performing singers of this season will get to record an original song to be released by Zee Music Company.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt