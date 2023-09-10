On the World Suicide Prevention Day, celebs talks about the growing number of suicide cases and how to prevent it

Accept vulnerability

Anusha Mishra

There is pressure on us from every direction — to prove ourselves, to achieve more, to ‘be the best’. The world expects you to appear happy and strong, while it’s being unkind to you in every way. To top that, people don’t want to help or don’t know how to help. It’s beyond heartbreaking to hear about the lives lost. I feel the solution is to allow and accept vulnerability and maybe reduce our high expectations that add to the stress.

Combat loneliness

Lokit Phulwani

The increase in suicides is a complex issue with multiple factors involved. It includes work-related stress, mental health challenges, societal pressures, and more. Suicidal ideation is a serious issue requiring professional help and support. Steps to address it include seeking professional help or contacting a helpline, encouraging open conversations with trusted individuals, fostering a supportive environment to reduce stigma, promoting coping strategies and resilience-building techniques, emphasising social connections to combat loneliness, and advocating for mental health awareness and education.

Need digital detox

Anupama Solanki

These days people are addicted to screens and now people are sitting alone for hours and hours. For example Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Threads. People are spending their whole time on these apps. The point is nowadays everyone is alone. Health activities are less and this is the big reason for suicides. I have never heard of health campaigns for depression. Suicidal thoughts never come directly. It builds up slowly.

Find yourelf

Kavitta Verma

Loneliness and unrealistic expectations can lead to depression. Having experienced depression, I understand that staying connected with oneself is necessary. When depression sets in, it can lead to a state of mind where helplessness becomes a significant factor. I believe that recognising the inherent value of being alive can be a path to happiness and gratitude. However, I acknowledge that when you find yourself in that mindset or situation with no one around to assist, it becomes an uphill struggle to maintain one’s sanity.

Spiritual connection

Farnaz Shetty

Suicide prevention calls for enhanced self-awareness and spiritual connection. Reach out to intervene and steer clear of solitary thoughts. Fill your life with activities and the company of loved ones. A significant catalyst for suicidal thoughts is self-pity, stemming from unfavourable comparisons. To combat this, bolster self-confidence and gratitude for life’s blessings. Suicidal thoughts are, at their core, selfish, disregarding the struggles and mental health issues many endure. Overcoming these thoughts begins with focusing on a higher purpose and prioritising the well-being of others before getting trapped in the darkness of self-pity.