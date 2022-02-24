On TKSS, Sajid Nadiadwala announces movie starring Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, February 24

Well-known film director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he will soon announce a movie starring comedian Kapil Sharma.

He is coming as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his wife Warda Khan for the 'Nadiadwala Special' episode this weekend. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty will also be joining him.

This special episode will give a tribute to the 67-year-old journey of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The host Kapil Sharma asks Sajid Nadiadwala on how he feels to be on the show and he replies: "I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry. Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator's role in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now its Krushna Abhishek, (Sudesh) Lehri."

"Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka Salman Khan," he adds.

Here's the promo of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Sajid further made an announcement on the show that he is making a script for the host Kapil Sharma for his next movie.

He shares: "I will now also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

