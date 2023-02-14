On Valentine’s Day, here’s a look at some celebs who have had a fairy tale love story in real life too

Sheetal
Bollywood actors have time and again made us believe in love with their performance. But, there are many celebrities who have no less than a fairy tale love story in real life too. This Valentine’s Day we take a look at some of them.
Beach story
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
They are childhood sweethearts and have been together for more than three decades. SRK moved to Mumbai for the first time to find his love, Gauri, with only one piece of information that she loved to swim! So, he visited every beach in Mumbai and eventually found Gauri. They tied the knot in 1991.
High pitch
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma met while shooting for an advertisement. They got married in Italy in 2017. Another actor- cricketer love story is that of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, which culminated into marriage in January 2023.
Being together
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia met on the sets of Bharahmastra, and fell in love. While the film got delayed due to Covid, they got married before its release in April, 2022 and even became parents to an adorable daughter named Raha. Very recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married and the couple’s wedding video has melted many hearts.
Age no bar
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shifted base to the US and then married Nick Jonas, a singer 10 years younger to her. Nick had first directly messaged her on Instagram and that is how it all began. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are also couples that have moved past societal pressures and have been together for many years.
