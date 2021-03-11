On World Environment Day celebs tell us what is the need of the hour to safeguard our planet

On World Environment Day we ask celebs what in their opinion is the need of the hour to safeguard our planet. In other words, what causes or issues would they like to focus on to create awareness among the masses.

Solving food waste

One of the most practical ways to counter climate change is Project Drawdown. It gives workable solutions on how we can reduce carbon in the atmosphere. We all need to save the planet by reducing food waste. There are losses at each stage till the food reaches the consumer. And even at our homes, we waste a lot of it. On our part, we need to compost all of our waste converting it to black gold. If you have a big party, be sure to donate the surplus food to the hungry. — Niyati Mavinkurve, Content creator

No leaders, only influencers

We can’t rely on the leadership or the decision makers anymore. We have ruined the environment enough. But we can only delay the ultimate tragedy. Simple steps can help, like using a water bottle or carrying a jute bag or carrying glass boxes for takeaway or remaining food at restaurants. — Abhilash Thapliyal, Actor

Plastic-free

Actually I just did a short film promoting the environment called Hawa Badlo and also a web series called Life Navrangi that deals with environmental issues. As a civilian, I avoid using plastic, switch off fans and lights and do not waste water. — Swaroopa Ghosh, Actress

A degree higher

I have started using brass and copper bottles. I don’t use the AC often but when I do I keep it at a higher temperature. I believe it is imperative for each individual to contribute towards making this planet a better and healthier place. — Sagar Parekh, Actor

Gift plants

I have plants at home. I even gift plants to my friends on various occasions. Also, I go all out for water conservation. — Prem Raj Soni, Director

Water and plants

I try my best not to waste water and we can preserve it for the generations to come. During Covid the only two things that I did were planting saplings and cooking. — Samyukta Singh, Actress