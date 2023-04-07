On World Health Day, celebs share how they stay fit despite their gruelling schedules

Mona
Health for All is the theme for World Health Day 2023. Physical, mental, spiritual—there has been a huge thrust on health in the post-pandemic times that made people pause and prioritise life.
This Friday, that also marks the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organisation, we ask celebs how they maintain a healthy lifestyle given their chaotic schedules and unrealistic demands to look good at all hours.
Eat, exercise, sleep
From my 10 years of fitness journey, I learnt that sleep and diet are as important as exercise. Without eight hours of sleep and a healthy diet you cannot achieve your goals. My favourite choice is ghar ka khana with lots of veggies and eggs. One should make fitness a regular part of life instead of a sporadic obsession. — Shiva Dagar, actor
Make time for self
I am a recent yoga convert. It has really helped me in reforming and strengthening my body after pregnancy. Mentally also yoga has helped me deal with postpartum depression. I know we all have busy schedules but a little bit of exercise, even a 20-minute walk will do wonders for you. — Surilie Gautam, actor
Decode discipline
Workout is the mantra of my life. I have been a sportsperson since childhood. I practise martial arts and the biggest thing that I have learnt from sports is discipline. If you are disciplined, you can achieve anything. One should have love for food, not lust for food and know when to stop. — Vansh Bhardwaj, actor
Beat blues with greens
I am an outdoor person. I love running in the park, doing pull ups but it is only recently during the lockdown that I realised the importance of fitness in daily life. I think being an actor makes you emotional and vulnerable and exercise helps you in balancing the ups and downs in life. Personally, whenever I am feeling low, exercise lifts me. I always make time for exercise even if it’s just 20 minutes. It’s not necessary to lift heavy dumbbells in the gym everyday to stay fit. We should start slowly, but start we must. — Jatin Sarna, actor
Yoga helps
I used to feel looking good is important in the industry, so I used to work on only my body. But now I realise, one needs to be mentally fit too to ride this roller coaster of life. Yoga gave me everything. Start your day with yoga and don’t eat junk on a regular basis. — Monika Singh, actor
Vegetarian way
The habit that has made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian. And this happened more than a decade-and-a-half ago. My ability to be able to exercise whenever I can and pranayam before I sleep and once I wake up well, have helped my gut health and my mental health. Eating the right food and the right amount of food at the right time are important to stay healthy. — Sudhanshu Pandey
Happiness to health
I promote happiness as the biggest health giver. If you smile more and be grateful for what you have, automatically you are in a healthier space physically, mentally and spiritually. Drink lots of water, smile a lot. — Sheeba
Turn away toxicity
Cut off toxic people from life and focus on your life and goals. Adapt a healthy lifestyle, eat healthy and give away temptations of oily food and sugary items.
— Aniruddh Dave, actor
(With inputs from Manika)
