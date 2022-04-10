On World Siblings Day, we're celebrating this adorable bond between B-towns celebs

Sharing success

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Huma and Saqib are always seen together promoting and encouraging each other’s work. Both the actors are loved by fans for their bonding and the hilarious captions that they post about each other.

Protective attitude

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi recently got candid about the bond she shares with her baby sister Khushi. The actress revealed that she might be the older one, but it is Khushi that acts like an elder sister and protects her.

Singing a duet

Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar

Sukriti and Prakriti are among the top singers of the current generation. This power-packed duo never fails to set the stage on fire. They’re the perfect example of sisters that slay together, stay together!

Brothers-in-Dangal

Ayushmann Khuranna and Aparshakti Khurana

The Khurana brothers started their career with radio and television, and slowly and gradually made their way to the big screen. Both are multi-talented and quick-witted.

Fun with family

Ankur Rathee and Sonia Rathee

Be it their dance videos or funny Instagram stories Ankur and Sonia Rathee always have each other’s back. This brother sister duo never fails to leave the audience with their infectious energy and happy vibes.

Fashionably yours

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan and Sonam Kapoor are known as the most fashionable brother-sister duo. They never miss the mark when it comes to style, which is exactly what makes them stand out. Both actors have been parts of critically acclaimed and successful films.

Sanons shine

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon made her acting debut with B Praak’s music video Filhall and became a star overnight. Nupur will next be seen in Noorani Chehra opposite Nawazuddin and Kriti on other hand, has a long list of films lined up for release. Looks like Sanon sisters are here to conquer!

Brotherly goals

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

The bond that Shahid shares with Ishaan, even though they’re half-brothers, gives us major sibling goals. Ishaan in fact sees Shahid as his career counsellor. Recently, when Shahid shared pictures from his Jersey promotions on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Proper handsome.”

Together they rock

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Actor, writer, singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has made his mark in the industry. Zoya Akhtar, following in his brother’s footsteps, also ventured into the industry and is a successful director today. Be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Gully Boy, whenever this sibling duo has collaborated, it’s been a hit for sure!

Business talk

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma are the co-founders of Clean Slate Filmz, which has backed projects such as NH10, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and others. Karnesh will soon be launching Clean OTT, a streaming platform to provide female-oriented content.