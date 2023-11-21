 On World Television Day, celebs tell us how the TV industry is shaping cultural narratives : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
rashmi Gupta



The General Assembly of the United Nations declared November 21 as World Television Day in 1996. We ask television stars how much TV they watch on a regular basis, the changes in the industry they have witnessed over the years and how do they feel about the competition from OTT. Read on…

Mass medium
Rashmi Gupta
I feel TV is catering to the masses. As an actor, I have to keep myself updated about what’s going on in the industry, so I watch it regularly. Competition is always better, so I believe if OTT is rising because of its vast content and diversity, the TV industry is also progressing in terms of its content. I am proud to be an actor because of the amount of satisfaction I get when I am shooting.

Ekta Saraiya

Competitive times
Ekta Saraiya
I think the television industry has evolved for the better. Today, when people need information, they prefer watching television instead of relying on the internet because of the prevalence of fake news. Well, I have a hectic schedule, so I miss watching television as much as I would like to. Of course, OTT has provided stiff competition to TV, and people are increasingly turning to OTT platforms. I am proud to belong to the TV industry because people relate to me.

Megha Sharma

Changing landscape
Megha Sharma
As an actor, I’ve observed significant changes in the industry. Shows now feature diverse and intricate stories. Due to my hectic shooting schedule, I don’t find much time to watch TV, but I recognise the changing landscape, impacting how people enjoy shows. The surge of OTT platforms has increased the competition. Actors now have better opportunities to showcase their talents. I take pride in being an actor because I get to narrate compelling stories that resonate with people, and the TV industry is always innovating.

Mehul Vyas

Shaping cultural narratives
Mehul Vyas
Over the years, the TV industry has undergone significant changes. Due to my demanding work schedule, I rarely watch TV, but I stay updated on the latest developments in my favourite shows. The emergence of OTT platforms has posed formidable competition to traditional TV. Two positive aspects of the TV industry include its role in shaping cultural narratives and providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard. For decades, TV has played a crucial role in family bonding, bringing families together to enjoy their favourite shows.

Angad Hasija

It’s dynamic
Angad Hasija
Television holds a crucial place in my life, especially as an actor. I consider myself fortunate to contribute to the dynamic television industry, participating in various projects ranging from TV shows to films.

Aadesh Chaudhary

Diverse content
Aadesh Chaudhary
I’m excited about celebrating Television Day, recognising the importance of TV as the primary medium for information and entertainment. Reflecting on the changes in the TV industry, there has been a shift from limited options to a more diverse landscape. This evolution has brought about a positive change, making television a dynamic platform catering to a wide range of preferences. I find that OTT platforms offer a better viewing experience due to their enhanced performance.

Sheeba Aakashdeep

Women power
Sheeba Aakashdeep
The television industry has evolved into something grander, with higher budgets and a shift towards creating mini-movies every day. Despite not being an avid TV viewer myself, as I prefer spending my free time reading, I acknowledge that TV faces strong competition from OTT. One aspect of television that makes me proud is the significant focus on women in the shows. Women are the main protagonists in many shows. 


