On World Theatre Day, a look at actors who transitioned from theatre to cinema

Tribune News Service

This World Theatre Day, we find out how some of the most well known actors we have today, first discovered their passion for the performing arts on stage.

Liberating thoughts
Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas shares a long and rewarding creative relationship with theatre exponent and director Akarsh Khurana. With Khurana, he has worked across formats, including in Zee Theatre’s popular teleplay Gunehgaar. He retains his passion for theatre even today despite numerous assignments and success in TVF’s 2014 web series Permanent Roommates, and films like English Vinglish, Parched, Ribbons and I. As an actor he finds theatre to be creatively liberating.

Passion unlimited
Rasika Dugal

Right from her days at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, where she acted in various plays, Rasika Dugal has lent her presence to varied productions, including The Vagina Monologues and Dastangoi. She can also be seen in acclaimed teleplays like Bombay Talkies and Hamidabai Ki Kothi. Whether it is her work in Humorously Yours, Mirzapur, the Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime, her poignant performances in films like Qissa, Hamid, or her recent work in the film Fairy Folk, Dugal approaches each role with the discipline and passion of a theatre practitioner.

Childhood affair
Raghubir Yadav

It would not be an exaggeration to say that theatre is veteran actor Raghubir Yadav’s first love. At the age of 15, he ran away to join a travelling Parsi theatre group and found his calling. He went on to spend over 13 years at the National School of Drama and worked extensively in the NSD repertory in classic productions like Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug. He acted in over 2000 shows between 1977 and 1986. Despite his memorable performances in Massey Sahib, Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, Lagaan, Salaam Bombay, Firaq, Dharavi, Bandit Queen, Peepli Live and Panchayat - 2, he remains connected with theatre even today.

Chemical reaction
Himani Shivpuri

While studying for a postgraduate degree in chemistry at DAV Collage Dehradun, Himani Shivpuri fell in love with theatre and took the radical decision to join the National School of Drama. She worked with eminent names like BV Karanth, MK Raina, Surekha Sikri and Uttara Baokar. From performing as Desdemona in Othello during her days with the NSD Repertory to playing the titular character in Krishna Sobti’s Mitro Marjani, she emerged as a talent to reckon with. Despite memorable performances in some of the biggest blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and DDLJ, she has remained in touch with theatre. She is seen in teleplays like Hamidabai Ki Kothi and Rishton Ka Live Telecast.

Nurturing a dream
Aaditi Pohankar

When Aaditi Pohankar was in her teens, she lost her mother. What remained with her was her mother’s wish to see her on a hoarding. She decided to become an actor and approached director, writer and actor Makarand Deshpande to fulfil this dream. Theatre, she believes, helped her heal. It was while working in the play Time Boy that she was first noticed by director Nishikant Kamat and went on to star in Marathi films like Kunasathi Kunitari and Lai Bhaari as well as OTT hits like Aashram and She. Aaditi can be seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Typecaste.

Intensely yours
Mita Vashisht

Mita passed out of the National School of Drama in 1987. With her intense gaze, flawless diction and powerful presence, only she could have convincingly etched Durgeshwari in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Agnipankh. Or, pulled off a solo stage performance based on the life of Kashmiri poet Lal Ded. Not only did she become the muse of film auteurs like Mani Kaul, Kumar Shahani and Govind Nihalani in classics like Siddheshwari, Khayal Gaatha and Drohkaal, she also starred in shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, Swabhimaan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Criminal Justice. She went on to establish Mandala, an initiative to catalyse interest in performing arts.

Genetic inheritance
Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash inherited her love for theatre from her mother and actress Jyoti Subhash. Amruta is a National School of Drama graduate and was mentored by Satyadev Dubey. At NSD, she worked in many stage productions, including Urvashiam, Bela Meri Jaan, House of Bernada, Alba and Mrug Trushna. In Mumbai, her performance in Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s Tee Fulrani also brought her critical acclaim and today Amruta is actively working in Marathi and Hindi films, television, OTT shows as well as in plays. Apart from her recent play Punashch Honeymoon, she can also be seen in Zee Theatre’s Hamidabai Ki Kothi.

