On World Wildlife Day, here are actors who have chosen the wild for a perfect vacation

Sheetal

“Wilderness without wildlife is just scenery.” — Lois Crisler, writer

Each year on March 3, World Wildlife Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species was adopted by the UN General Assembly. First celebrated in 2014, people have started taking it more seriously now as a pandemic has been unleashed upon us and climate change is more visible than ever.

Vicky Kaushal

Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls

Ranthambore rocks

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s visit to Ranthambore National Park made the headlines. They both were there during the first week of 2021, almost ringing in their New Year with nature. Sharing multiple pictures, Deepika captioned one as, “What my New Year looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan.” This year, Ananya Panday was in Ranthambore to celebrate the New Year. She posted, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart; stay safe, be kind and make every moment count.” Juhi Chawla too had made a trip to the wild in February last year. With the selfie, Juhi had shared, “At the Evolve Back Lodge, besides the Kabini River in Karnataka, going on a Tiger safari at the Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve.”

Ajay Devgn

...with Akshay Kumar

Green thumb

Actress-activist Dia Mirza is actively involved in restoring the environment. She had also lent her voice to a snow leopard called Layla, which lives in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, for an environmental podcast, which was part of a collaboration with the UN Environmental Programme and Internet of Elephants. In 2019, she went to Ranthambore National Park and back in January 2021, shared quite a few pictures on one of her social media handles from a visit to Nagrahole Tiger Reserve. She captioned it as, “Every moment that I am with nature takes my breath away! This bird is a Striated Heron. Spent Christmas at Kabini, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Being with nature was a powerful reminder that all that we are or hope to be depends entirely now on how we treat nature. Let 2021 help each of us care.”

Wild tales

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Ananya Panday

By now, all know about Into The Wild With Bear Grylls because after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many actors have made an appearance on the show. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Vicky Kaushal, the latest on the list, take on the wild challenges alongside British adventurer Bear Grylls. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s show were shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, whereas the one with our PM was filmed at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

Corbett experience

I went to Jim Corbett Wildlife Sanctuary and it was an amazing experience. Being near nature rejuvenated me as a person. Good energy and vibes make all the difference, forests have a life of their own. I feel in India we have a lot to explore. — Eijaz Khan, Actor

The road less travelled

I went to Rak Wildlife Park, near Dubai, in Ras Al Khaimah and it was an amazing experience to see animals in their natural environment. We have lots of sanctuaries in India as well, like Jim Corbett National Park, Ranthambore National Park, Gir National Park and Sunderbans National Park; they all are on my wish-list for 2022. — Aalisha Panwar, Actor