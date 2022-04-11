Once a thief, always a thief: Dharmendra’s new clip comes with warning ‘habits never die’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Veteran superstar Dharmendra is an active user of social media. The 86-year-old actor keeps his fans entertained with his songs and clips from his films, anecdotes from life and some pearls of wisdom.

Now, the yesteryear megastar shared a hilarious clip from one of his popular films. It’s the last scene from the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, which also stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol among others.

It’s a happy scene but comes with a warning from the He-man of the film industry. The actor says, ‘Habits never die’.

He shared the video and captioned it, “An emotional end of YPD1. Habits never die… I steal the NECKLACE of my wife. haha”

pic.twitter.com/WHynabPMW6. Jeete raho Nadim 👋 an emotional end of YPD1. Habits never dies…. i steal the NECKLACE of my own wife . haha 😆 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 9, 2022

The scene revolves around the climax of the film where the family unites, finally. In the film, Dharmendra meets wife, played by Nafisa Ali, after many years. So, when they meet, the emotional couple, Dharmendra and Nafisa hold each other in embrace. The next thing Nafisa notices that her necklace is missing. An embarrassed Dharmendra promises her that he is a reformed man but somehow his hands refuse to do so.

Undoubtedly, the tweet received thousands of likes and fans made sure to praise Dharmendra’s sense of humour and acting prowess.

Yamla Pagla Deewana is the second instalment of the Deol family’s 2007 flick Apne.

