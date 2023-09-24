IANS

Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the Nikhil Mahajan-directorial I Love You, has spoken about her upcoming sci-fi Tamil film Ayalaan, which she went on to call a ‘once in a lifetime experience’.

Ayalaan, which is directed by Tamil filmmaker R Ravi Kumar is a sci-fi-extraterrestrial-comedy film, which employs a great deal of VFX and high-quality CGI. While using CGI in Indian films is nothing new, having a movie with more than 4,500 CGI shots is a new one.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “Oh, it was an once-in-a-lifetime experience. Because there is an extra-terrestrial element in the picture, and you know there isn’t one when you’re shooting, but you’re assuming there is. You must shoot it in such a way that people believe the film has an actual alien.”

“You’re reacting to a prop, you’re reacting to nothing, and you have to do it convincingly. You must learn to stay on your mark and not deviate since they will use CGI to fill in the gaps around you. So that was a truly unique experience for me, and I enjoyed it.” Ayalaan is creating quite a buzz for its compelling storyline and the groundbreaking use of CGI.