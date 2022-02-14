The director of 83, Kabir Khan, has been invited by the University of Warwick, UK, for an interaction with students. This film is based on the Indian cricket team winning the coveted 1983 World Cup led by Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

Kabir says: “‘83 is once-in-a-lifetime experience and I can’t be happier for the love and appreciation it continues to get the world over. 83 celebrates an iconic moment in history and I’m looking forward to speaking about the film to the students of the prestigious Warwick University. I have always enjoyed talking with students because it allows me to speak straight from the heart.” He adds: “I have received hundreds of messages from students across the world enquiring about the process of recreating a historic moment like 83 with such attention to detail. I’m really looking forward to this interaction.” — IANS