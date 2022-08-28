Lee Jung-Jae, the star of Netflix's hit series Squid Game, will reprise his role as a manic killer in Ray a TV series based on the 2020 Korean action-horror film Deliver Us From Evil. Lee will star in and co-produce the series through his own Artist Studio Company and Hive Media.
The series is being written by Kim Bo-tong and is to be co-directed by Shin Woo-Seok and Hong Won Chan, who is the original director of Deliver Us From Evil. Hong Kyung-Pyo, whose credits include Parasite, Broker, Burning, Snowpiercer and The Wailing, will take over as director of photography. Pre-production is reported to begin in 2023.
