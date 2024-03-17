‘ONE LOVE’: Diljit Dosanjh shares video with Ed Sheeran from concert stage

Mumbai, March 16
Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who will soon be seen in the movie ‘Crew’, has met British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran in Mumbai.
Diljit took to his Instagram to share a video of his meeting with the singer at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, where the latter performed on Saturday evening.
In the video, Diljit could be seen interacting with Sheeran as the two vibed together.
They were seen chatting with each other on the 360-degree stage at the venue. While Diljit was dressed in a denim jacket and jeans, Sheeran chose a white T-shirt and black shorts to beat the heat.
Diljit wrote in the caption, ‘ONE LOVE’.
