‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

Chandigarh, March 12

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared his recent travel experiences with the locals in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a lively video of him vibing with Kinnauri women, singing traditional songs and his own tunes.

In his latest post, Diljit gave his fans a glimpse of his visit and captioned it, ‘One Love’.

Last week, the actor shared a string of pictures and videos, dancing with the locals on a folk song. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.

