‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

Chandigarh, March 12
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared his recent travel experiences with the locals in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a lively video of him vibing with Kinnauri women, singing traditional songs and his own tunes.
In his latest post, Diljit gave his fans a glimpse of his visit and captioned it, ‘One Love’.
Last week, the actor shared a string of pictures and videos, dancing with the locals on a folk song. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...