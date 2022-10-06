‘One more feather for my crown,’ says former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh who is a part of Bigg Boss 16

What were your main reasons to participate in Bigg Boss?

The main reason is money. It’s a big reason for me to say yes. And after this show more people will recognise me.

What was the reaction of your family?

They have always been supportive. Staying away from them for long will be difficult.

A show like Bigg Boss can make or break your career. What’s your take on that?

I don’t think personally it will affect me because I am strong enough to handle the pressure.

What makes you angry?

I don’t tolerate it if someone insults my parents. And no one should question my values. But even if I get angry, I am composed and I take my stand.

What are you going to miss the most inside the house?

My mom’s hug and my pet. When my mom goes for work, we hug each other. That’s a special ritual for us. I will miss that warmth.

How competitive are you?

I have worked very hard for the Miss India contest. I will go all out to win the trophy this season. I never give up.

How comfortable are you doing household chores?

I can do all kinds of chores. But I prefer cooking to cleaning.

Bigg Boss came before you got an acting offer. Any regrets?

Not at all. This will also be a training ground for me.

What are your expectations from yourself?

I am going to add one more feather to my Miss India crown. That’s the confidence I have.