One of the busiest stars of B-town, Kiara Advani is caught in a whirlwind of schedules for her upcoming projects. Ending the year on a high note yet again, Kiara will be wrapping two film shoots and the promotions of her upcoming film.
Recently having finished the initial schedules of Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Kiara has rejoined the upcoming schedule for the film in Rajkot, following which she will be resuming the shoot for S Shankar’s RC-15 with Ram Charan in New Zealand. — TMS
