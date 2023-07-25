One Piece trailer unveiled

To celebrate global One Piece Day Netflix released the official trailer for the live-action series One Piece, accompanied by new images and a personally penned letter from Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the show.

One Piece, a high-seas adventure starring Iaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, sets sail on August 31 on Netflix.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling Manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure. Monkey D Luffy is a young adventurer, who has longed for a life of freedom since he could remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become king of the pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outwitting dangerous rivals.