'Only 2 guards to Sidhu Moosewala, while 10 to Lawrence Bishnoi': Richa Chadda questions ‘unfair’ security cover

Chandigarh, June 8
Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal daylight killing has sent shockwaves across the country.
Amritsar-born Bollywood actor Richa Chadda has questioned the "discriminatory" security cover to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key suspect in Punjab singer’s murder case.
"Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi...Only 2 guards were given to Moosewala while 10 to Lawrence Bishnoi, in addition to the best bulletproof car of Delhi Police," she tweeted. She added a broken hearts emoji and the hashtag--Justice For Sidhu Moosa Wala.
Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
"Thanks a lot for support Ji. Huge Respect!" Another person replied to her tweet, "You are completely right."
Richa had expressed shock over Sidhu's death. "Numb, shocked at the murder of #SiddhuMoosewala too sad. No words will be enough. Thinking of his mother… worst kind of pain in the world to lose a child. Jatt da muqabla dass mainu kitthe hai? 28! (Is there any match for a Jatt)," she wrote.
Lawrence Bishnoi is currently being investigated by police for his role in Sidhu's death.
