Original copy of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Schindler’s List’ is on sale for over $1.8 million

The original list of Oskar Schindler, on which the Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley-starrer Schindler’s List was based, is on sale again for $1.8 million (Rs. 14,99,98,500).
The copy is hitting the market again following a price cut. The rare historical relic is currently on sale for $1.8 million through memorabilia company Moments in Time via a collector who obtained the list from the family of Itzhak Stern, Schindler’s accountant and right-hand man.
Over the years, the list has been up for sale a few times with its asking price always over $2M the highest being $2.5M though it’s never had any takers. The collector hopes the lowered price is more affordable with the site gushing over the opportunity to ‘acquire an item of truly incredible magnitude’.
This list, dated April 18, 1945, is the penultimate one of a total of seven coming in at 14 pages long and listing 801 names. It’s also one of the only four lists in existence — one is homed at the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C , the other two are in Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem.
The sale of this item is especially relevant today given the rapidly emerging anti-Semitism amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. The documents were used by German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who saved more than 1,200 Jews’ lives during the Holocaust by employing them in his enamelware and ammunition factories. Tagged as one of the best films ever made, Schindler’s List is a 1993 epic historical drama based on the 1982 novel Schindler’s Ark by Australian novelist Thomas Keneally.
The film was nominated for twelve awards at the 66th Academy Awards, and won seven, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Spielberg), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.
