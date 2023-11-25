Orry leaves Salman stumped when he says 'I have five managers' on ‘Bigg Boss 17': Watch

Mumbai, November 25
B-Town celebs' BFF and social media sensation Orry left superstar Salman Khan speechless after he claimed that he has five managers to take care of his party invites.
Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatraman, made headlines for his appearance at Bollywood parties. He is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wilcard.
In the latest promo, Orry was seen entering the house and was seen introducing himself to the contestants by saying, “Namaste darshako. Mera naam Orry hai.”
Ankita Lokhande gave a warm hug to Orry.
On the show, Salman asked a question to Orry, which was asked by an internet user who wrote on X, “Does Orry get money to attend the parties?” Replying to this, Orry said that he does not get money but the event organisers call him. He further revealed that he has five managers, leaving Salman stumped and amused.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
With questions of what Orry does has been doing the rounds on social media.
Salman took the matter of what he does in his own hands.
To which, Orry replied to the star that he does a lot of things and shared, “I wake up with sun and go to sleep with the moon.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA
86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...
Impatience grows among trapped men, kin as rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel hits repeated hurdles
The communication between the trapped workers and their rela...
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...
Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
The L-G directs the Home Department to identify and fix acco...