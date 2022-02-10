Oscar nominees share their joy over being on the coveted ‘list’

Now that the much-awaited nominations for the 23 categories of the Academy Awards aka the Oscars have been announced, reactions are coming in from those who have made the cut.

Nominees for Best Actor: (L-R) Javier Bardem, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington. File photo: Reuters

Kirsten Dunst, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work in The Power of the Dog, said, “It feels so good to be honoured by the community you’ve worked in for so long.” Nicole Kidman, who has landed a Best Actress nomination for playing yesteryear comedy queen Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, responded to her fifth nomination by saying the excitement to find her name on the coveted list has grown over the years for her. “It’s a thousand times more exciting,” she said. Kidman’s fellow contender in the Best Actress category, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress Jessica Chastain is still processing the news. “I’m still in shock,” she said. — IANS

Nominees for Best Actress (L-R): Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman and Penelope Cruz. File photo: Reuters

Bhutan gets first nomination

The list of the five films in the running at the Oscars for the best international feature award includes one country that earned its’ first-ever nomination in the category, Bhutan, with the film Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji. The other movies competing for the best international feature honour this year are Japan’s Drive My Car, Italy’s The Hand of God, Denmark’s Flee and Norway’s The Worst Person in the World. IANS