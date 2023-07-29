 Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement; pics inside : The Tribune India

  • Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement; pics inside

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement; pics inside

The 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' actor and Todt were all smiles as they celebrated their big day

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement; pics inside

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt. ANI



ANI

Geneva, July 29

Oscar-winning Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot with longtime fiance Jean Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, after a 19-year engagement, Page Six reported.

Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar in March, said "I do" in a small ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

The 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' actor and Todt were all smiles as they celebrated their big day with a few close friends, including Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa.

Felipe Massa shared photos from the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "Happy marriage!" #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh adore you." The first photo was of the couple's wedding card, which highlighted romantic information about their love journey, as per PageSix.

"On June 4, 2004, we met in Shanghai. "On July 26, 2004, J.T proposed to M.Y and she said YES," the card says.

"Today, on the 27th of July 2023, after 6992 days, in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together." The actor even held her Oscar statue as seen in her wedding photos.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Felipe Massa (@massafelipe)

On the big day, Yeoh donned two outfits, a beige-town gown with a corset bodice and gold embellishments and a bridal white skirt with a white silk button-up shirt.

Todt dressed up for the occasion in a blue suit.

Yeoh met Todt for the first time in Shanghai, China, and told PageSix citing the Financial Times that meeting him was "like a fairytale." Todt, who helped Ferrari win many world championships before taking over as FIA president until 2021, previously disclosed that Michael Schumacher had assisted him in sending his first-ever SMS message to Yeoh.

