Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr passes away at 87

ANI

Louis Gossett Jr, who won an Emmy for Roots and an Academy Award for An Officer and a Gentleman, has passed away. He was 87.

The actor died at a rehabilitation centre in Santa Monica, California. Although Gossett’s exact cause of death is unknown, he had recently battled respiratory illness and prostate cancer.

In a statement, his family said, “It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Gossett was menacing in a variety of tough roles, most notably in Taylor Hackford’s Officer and a Gentleman (1982), where he played Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley. He was the second Black man to win an acting Oscar, following Sidney Poitier in 1964.

Gossett began his Hollywood career in 1959 as George Murchison in A Raisin in the Sun. His first major taste of national fame came from his eloquent performance in the eight-part ABC miniseries Roots, where he played Fiddler.

Gossett also starred in the critically acclaimed telefilm Sadat (1983).