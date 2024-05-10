Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins Alpha Gang

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will be seen in a pivotal role in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy by Sasquatch Sunset filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner. The project will be launched at Cannes by MK2 Films. The film will go on the floors this Fall.
Alpha Gang marks the Zellner brothers’ anticipated follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset, the buzzy absurdist comedy, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough, which was the talk of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is about to release in the US via Bleecker Street.
The official synopsis of Alpha Gang read, Alpha Gang follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. “Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950s leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy... until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion.” David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang as well as produce it. Blanchett and Coco Francini are also on board as producers, through their Dirty Films outfit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...