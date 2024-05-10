Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins Alpha Gang

ANI

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett will be seen in a pivotal role in Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy by Sasquatch Sunset filmmakers David and Nathan Zellner. The project will be launched at Cannes by MK2 Films. The film will go on the floors this Fall.

Alpha Gang marks the Zellner brothers’ anticipated follow-up to Sasquatch Sunset, the buzzy absurdist comedy, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough, which was the talk of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is about to release in the US via Bleecker Street.

The official synopsis of Alpha Gang read, Alpha Gang follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. “Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950s leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy... until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion.” David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang as well as produce it. Blanchett and Coco Francini are also on board as producers, through their Dirty Films outfit.