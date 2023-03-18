Oscars 2023: Ram Charan showered with flower petals on his arrival in Hyderabad

ANI

Hyderabad, March 18

Actor Ram Charan recieved a grandwelcome on his return to hometown Hyderabad after attending the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

As he arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Friday night the 'RRR' star was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and mediapersons.

Several images and videos circulated online show Ram Charan being showered with flower petals by the sea of fans.

#WATCH | Telangana | RRR fame actor Ram Charan received a warm welcome as he arrived in Hyderabad last night



'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR won the Best Original Song award at #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/8nD8cFFoOt — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Ram Charan starrer RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar this year.

The 'RRR' star returned to India on Friday and in Delhi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He met Amit Shah along with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi.

Shah shared photos from their meeting and wrote, "Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan - two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the 'RRR'."

Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan - two legends of Indian Cinema.



The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy.



Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’. pic.twitter.com/8uyu1vkY9H — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2023

Responding to Shah, Ram Charan wrote, "Truly an honour to meet our Honourable Home Minister @AmitShahJi at the @IndiaToday Conclave. Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team." The actor also also received a grand welcome when a landed in the national capital a day ago.

Speaking to reporters outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India." Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India."I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

