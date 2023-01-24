Oscars 2023: RRR's song Naatu Naatu bags nomination in Best Original Song category

ANI
Mumbai, January 24
'RRR' has won many global recognition awards and now its song Naatu Naatu bags nomination for Best Origninal Song at the Oscars 2023.
The team shared the news on social media.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Much before the nominations, RRR fans expressed their excitement and hoped the film will make it to the Oscars this year.
Many took to Twitter to express their anticipation and excitement as the Academy is going to release its official list of nominees tonight.
A fan wrote, "It's Bheem supremacy all over the globe #RRRMovie #RRRForOscars #NTRForOscars #NTRGoesGlobal #JrNTR"
It's Bheem 🦁 supremacy all over the globe #RRRMovie #RRRForOscars #NTRForOscars #NTRGoesGlobal #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/Zsu8IV6hkj— Prithviraj Singh Parihar (@Prithvithakurji) January 21, 2023
Another Twitter user wrote, "Few HouRRRs to go , Hoping for the best. #RRRForOscars@TheAcademy @tarak9999 #NaatuNaatu."
Few HouRRRs to go , Hoping for the best. 🤞 #RRRForOscars @TheAcademy @tarak9999 #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/xhSDyT0JBy— NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) January 24, 2023
A Twitter user rooted for Ram Charan's nomination and wrote, "I have no expectations I'm not even hoping but if Ram Charan is in Oscar nominations I won't be surprised #RamCharan #RRR #Oscars #RRRForOscars #Oscars2023."
I have no expectations— Sanjay.D.Luffy (@Sanjayred9y) January 24, 2023
I'm not even hoping but if
Ram Charan is in Oscar nominations I won't be surprised😅😍❤️#RamCharan #RRR #Oscars#RRRForOscars #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/D1GOekDDNK
Team 'RRR' is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus film. They won a 'Golden Globes' for Best Original song trophy for their song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 2023 Golden Globes Earlier this month, the team also got home two more prestigious awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.
The film bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Now all hopes are pinned on the Oscars nomination list. Fans are excited and clearly, if the film makes it to the nominations, it will be a magical moment not just for the team but for every Indian who loves and celebrates cinema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...