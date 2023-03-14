 Oscars: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash as he calls 'RRR' a Bollywood movie : The Tribune India

Oscars: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash as he calls 'RRR' a Bollywood movie

Oscars: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash as he calls 'RRR' a Bollywood movie

Photo tweeted by @ANI



ANI

Los Angeles, March 14

Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar 2023 hosting stint did not go down well with the 'RRR' fans as he called SS Rajamouli's directorial a Bollywood movie in his opening monologue.

While fans were overjoyed to see the movie recognised at the 95th Academy Awards, they were also taken aback when Kimmel referred to it as a Bollywood film.

"RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars ppl might be saying," a social media user tweeted.

"Not at all a "Bollywood" song. It's an insult to call Naatu Naatu a Bollywood song. It's a TELUGU song," another one wrote on Twitter.

"Not even 15 minutes in and jimmy kimmel called rrr bollywood ugh," a netizen wrote.

'RRR', which was released in March 2022, made Indians proud as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

The duo went on the stage to receive the golden trophy.

During their acceptance speech, M.M Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he began, and then began singing the melody of the '70s pop smash "Top of the World": " 'There was only one wish on my mind. ... 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world." 'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It has undoubtedly become a global rage with 'Naatu Naatu' dominating all international awards.

Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'=

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

2
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

3
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

4
Nation

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

5
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

7
Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's residence in disproportionate assets case

8
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

9
Punjab

Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

10
Nation

India once again is largest importer of weapons; accounts for 11 per cent of all such international imports

Don't Miss

View All
Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

Top News

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union Health ministry

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry

Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...

Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament

Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament on Adani issue

The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD Fund; BJP stages walkout

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over ‘suicide’ by MBBS intern

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

She was upset over the alleged casteist remarks passed by co...


Cities

View All

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over ‘suicide’ by MBBS intern

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh: Punjab to HC

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala