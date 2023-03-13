 Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout : The Tribune India

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Photo tweeted by @ANI



Los Angeles, March 13

Woah! 'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation at Oscars 2023.

The singers gave a live performance at the 95th Academy Awards. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

The audience loved Rahul and Kaala's performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.

The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout to 'Naatu Naatu'

Deepika Padukone made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu." Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

5
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

6
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

7
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

8
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

9
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

10
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory