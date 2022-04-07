OTT has been a game-changer, says actor Abhilash Chaudhary

Tell us something about your role in Dhahanum…

I’m playing a negative lead, which is very different from my past projects, as the character is cruel and scary. It was challenging, as I have never done such a role before. I have kept away from drinking or smoking, but I had to do it on screen in order to do justice to the role.

How was your experience working with Ram Gopal Varma?

It’s always amazing working with him because he is a genius. His vision is unique and I feel blessed working with him. I got to learn a lot from him.

How did you prepare for the role?

It took some time to understand, but slowly and gradually I tried to get into the skin of the character.

Tell us about your next film Konda…

The trailer of the film has been released and I’m playing a cop, who has his own rules and regulations!

You have been a part of TV, films and OTT; which is your favorite medium and why?

I love to be on screen whatever the medium may be. Medium doesn’t matter if I get a good script. But if I have to choose one, I would say OTT because it has been a game-changer for actors like us. You get good time to tell your story and focus on each character, unlike films. It has opened doors for good actors and newcomers.

How do you deal with rejections?

Rejection is a part and parcel of life. This process also opens many doors for you. If a role is meant for you, it will come to you.

What is your dream role?

My dream role is playing an Army officer.

Who is your inspiration?

Sunny Deol is my idol and inspiration. I have grown up watching his films and his style inspired me to become an actor.

Any fitness tip you follow?

Healthy mind and healthy food are also a part of fitness apart from working out. Your daily routine and eating habits are very important.

