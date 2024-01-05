Out of the box idea!

The highly anticipated Amazon Original series Indian Police Force, created by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its mark on the digital landscape. Renowned for his super-hit cop franchises like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Shetty is ready to introduce fans to the next chapter of his cop universe. Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty spearhead the cast of this upcoming series.
To build anticipation around the trailer among fans, Prime Video has installed 18 ft Amazon delivery boxes across Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, Udaipur’s City Palace, Indore’s Chappan Dukan, Delhi’s Select City walk and INA Dilli Haat, Lucknow’s Lulu Mall and Mumbai’s Juhu beach among other states and cities, including Gujarat, Kerala, Jaisalmer, Coorg, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir (Gulmarg). These gigantic structures aren’t just installations. What lies within adds an extra layer of excitement to the lead up to the trailer launch. The cop action drama is slated to premiere on January 19.
