P.R. trailer: Harbhajan Mann is on a mission to solve a mystery in his comeback film

Tribune Web Desk

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Punjabi singer-actorHarbhajan Mannwas last seen on the silver screen back in 2016. Since ‘Saadey CM Saab’, which was his last outing, the actor-singer took a break. Now, after six years, he is all set make his comeback with the film, ‘P.R.’.

Written and directed by Manmohan Singh, P.R. traces the journey of a man (Harbhajan Mann) who reaches Canada to solve a mystery. He is in search of his beloved (Delbar Arya), who like thousands of Punjabis immigrates to a foreign land to obtain a PR status. The trailer shows that in the process, she cuts off contact with her loved ones, gets immersed in the trends of a new country, away from her roots.

When Harbhajan Mann reaches Canada, he faces a shock, culturally and emotionally both. It’s a narrative of the many experiences, people and circumstances that form his story in Canada.

Watch the trailer here:

PR reflects on a trending subject among youngsters, who leave there home country and struggle their way to make a place for themselves in foreign countries. Irrespective of the discrimination meted out at them, menial jobs they take up initially, mistreatment they silently endure, these youngsters dream of a future that is secure and promises a decent lifestyle. These are basics their own country fails to provide them.

Harbhajan Mann shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "A film with a lot of heart, and made with a lot of heart, we hope you enjoy it and look forward to seeing you in cinemas on 27th May 2022 !!"

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmannofficial)

The trailer is sprinkled with romance, comedy, drama and manages to create an air of mystery at the same time.

The film also stars Karamjit Anmol, Kanwaljit Singh, Kamaljit Neeru, Amar Noori, and the late legendary singer Sardool Sikander. PR is his last commercial appearance and his role, the makers say, is sure to win over audiences.

P.R. bring together the ace team of singer-actor Harbhajan Mann and director Manmohan Singh. The two are known to have brought a new lease of life to Punjabi cinema with five back-to-back blockbuster films including, Jee Aayan Nu, Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, Dil Apna Punjabi, Mitti Waajan Maardi and Mera Pind- My Home. These are movies that consolidated the strength of Punjabi cinema worldwide and still maintain a cult-like popularity.

The versatile, trend setting and melodious soundtrack of the film features tracks by an all-star line-up of Harbhajan Mann, jasbir jassi, Sardool Sikander, Mannat Noor and a Shabad by Bhai Bhupinder Singh Raagi Fazilka Waale.

The film will hit the big screens on May 27.

#harbhajan mann #manmohan singh