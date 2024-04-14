Paani puri competition at the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Amidst all the drama, the shoot for a particular sequence in Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye turned out to be sheer delight for Arjit and Sriti, who are both street-food lovers. Be it the gol gappe and momos of Delhi or the vada pavs and paani puri of Mumbai, the two besties are known to polish away the goodies whenever they get a chance! So when the proposition of gorging on paani puri as a part of their shoot came about, the two jumped at it!

Arjit says, “The paani puri challenge with Sriti was an absolute blast to shoot! We both relished every moment of our competition. The energy on sets was infectious, and we couldn’t help but get caught in the fun. I call it the perks of our job, as we loved the street food. But now, for the next month or so, I am sure I won’t be able to even think about paani puri, although I enjoy it a lot.”