 Pabhas and Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' team pays respect to Lord Hanuman; reserves one seat in all theatres : The Tribune India

The makers say that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet

A poster of Adipurush. Instagram/omraut



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush', will be releasing on June 16. The film has been making headlines since its announcement, whether for its casting or its cinematography. For the creators, it has been a roller-coaster experience. Ahead of its premiere, the film's producers have announced that each theatre will have one seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman. To respect people's beliefs, that one seat will always remain unsold throughout the screening of the movie.

Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

The filmmakers issued an official statement on Twitter that reads, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

Talking about the movie, Adipurush is a much-anticipated mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan is set to portray Ravan in the film. The movie's mega pre-release celebration took place recently at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati.

'Adipurush' is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations.

#Adipurush #kriti sanon #prabhas

