Packing a punch

ANI

Hollywood actor-director Michael B Jordan is all set to direct the fourth instalment of Creed, shared the franchise producer Irwin Winkler. Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed 3, in which he also starred as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed.

Jordan originally starred as Adonis in the 2015 film Creed, which was followed by a 2018 sequel and a 2023 third instalment. In the first two Creed films, Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa, becoming a mentor to Adonis, the son of his old opponent Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Creed 3 is the first instalment in the long-running franchise sans Sylvester Stallone.