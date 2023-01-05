Padma Lakshmi hits back after netizens accuse her of making daughter 'uncomfortable' with her breasts in this video

Los Angeles, January 5

Indian-American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi hits back at a follower, who criticised her fun video, which was shared on her Instagram account, of her and daughter Krishna.

The clip saw the celebrity chef cooking, with her daughter filming her. Her daughter, meanwhile, tried to cover her mom's chest from the camera's view as she put one of her hands in front of it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When Padma asked her daughter what she was doing, the little girl said that she was "censoring".

To that, Padma jokingly replied, "Censoring my boobs? You ate off those boobs for a good year-and-a-half." Further poking fun at the situation, the 52-year-old star wrote in the caption: "Littlehands: 'cover your boobs'. Also Littlehands: *zooms in on boobs*." Fans in the comments section mostly praised Padma for the witty remarks to Krishna.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

However, some others apparently took issue with her response. "As a mom of four daughters, there's a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice," one person said.

Catching wind of the comment, Padma immediately replied to the individual. "First if all it's a JOKE," she defended herself.

"And my daughter isn't uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn't on social media." "It's really not that serious folks," the Bravo star stressed.

The food writer later told the person that her daughter is not on social media because "she has her studies to attend to".

Padma isn't strange to mocking Internet users' comments on her. Back in December, the "Spices & Herbs" author took to TikTok to share a video of her using a filter that made it look like she's drifting in a boat.

"On my way to put on a bra because user75929 told me to," she hilariously captioned the clip.

IANS

#Padma Laxmi