 'Honoured' to be among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100, says Padma Lakshmi : The Tribune India

'Honoured' to be among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100, says Padma Lakshmi

Indian-American model also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

'Honoured' to be among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100, says Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi



IANS

Los Angeles, May 31

Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi was among TIME 100's Most Influential People in the world earlier this year, and she also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"I feel surreal. I've just been so tired that I haven't really had time to process it. But I'm very thankful that people love the show and I'm really honoured about the Time 100 thing," Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column when reflecting on her success, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The model says that she didn't see her success coming. She said, "You know, I could have never foreseen that. And Sports Illustrated is fun, you know?" Padma previously claimed that immigrants are "the reason for America's greatness." The TV presenter - who was born in India but emigrated to the US during her childhood - is an advocate for immigrant rights and has stressed their importance in America's successes.

She told 'Us Weekly', "America is made of immigrants. America has been built by immigrants from different generations and different parts of the world. It is the reason for America's greatness." "It is the reason for America's economic prowess and it is the reason and source for most of our popular culture. That's why immigrant stories are important because they're American stories." Padma hosts the cooking show 'Taste the Nation' and she thinks it addresses some of the issues the US is currently "grappling with." She said in 2020, "There are so many important issues to discuss in our culture, but I do think that a show like 'Taste The Nation' helps to address some of the issues we're grappling with as a country and so I'm glad that it has something positive to say at this very painful time in America."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

3
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

4
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

5
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

6
Nation

Vande Bharat Train: Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory fails to deliver even one train set against target of 32 for FY 22-23

7
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

8
Nation

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

9
Sports

World wrestling body condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time

10
Ludhiana

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Was allegedly asked to cough Rs 2 crore to get a government ...

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

‘PM Modi would soon start explaining to God how universe work’: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in US

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

3 terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An Army personnel and one of the terrorists are injured in t...

5 killed as SUV, motorcycle ram into a truck in Haryana’s Hisar

5 killed in road accident in Haryana's Hisar

The victims were coming towards Hansi in a car from Kharkada...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Mountaineering legend Gurdial Singh passes away after prolonged illness

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Media report about not sufficient evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course