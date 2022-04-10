Pakistan PM 'Imran Khan's ousting teaches these two things says Simi Garewal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

TV host and actress Simi Garewal has a thing to say about Imran Khan’s ousting as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the Lower House of Parliament, on late Saturday night. Simi, who says she has known the cricketer-turned-politician for 40 years, took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the turn of events.

According to her, Imran Khan’s exit teaches two things. First is that a joint opposition can dismiss a popular PM and the second point she makes is that politics has no space for idealists. She added that Imran may have other failings, but he is not corrupt.

Here’s what he tweet reads, “#ImranKhanPrimeMinister exit teaches: 1. A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. 2 Politics is no place for idealists. (I’ve known Imran for 40 yrs & idealism is at his core). He may have other failings - but corruption is not one of them.”

Take a look at the tweet:

This isn’t the first time Simi has tweeted about Imran. According to a Hindustan Report, she had posted a controversial tweet about about his political leadership and death when he became the Pak PM.

Later, when she was criticised for it, she deleted the tweet and instead wrote a congratulatory message for him. She tweeted, “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe."

During Imran’s India visit in 2016, Simi met her old friend and shared a picture with him. “Nice to meet up with an old friend (& Pakistan PM-in-waiting?) in Delhi. Imran Khan!" she wrote back then.

Simi had also hosted Imran on her talk show A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.