 Pakistani-American actor Somy Ali says Salman Khan told her ‘only men can cheat', alleges ex-boyfriend would ‘beat her and called her ugly’ : The Tribune India

Somy Ali says 'eight years' she spent with Salman Khan were 'the worst years of my entire existence'

Somy Ali and Salman Khan.



ANI

Mumbai, January 7

Actress-turned-social activist Somy Ali who has often spoken about physical abuse by ex-boyfriend and actor Salman Khan has now broached the topic once again. 

The Pakistani-American actor took to Instagram to share a post, where she revealed that she "chose to have affairs" because of the "treatment" meted out to her by the 'Tere Naam' actor.

"I have no qualms in saying that given his (Salman's) treatment of me I chose to have affairs which essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me. Someone who would not insult me and would actually be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was unaware that these men were simply using me and I was building a future with each affair while I was simply being used," she wrote.

"When Salman learned of these affairs he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism that reeked from it," Somy Ali added.

In the post which had a vintage picture of the 'Yaar Gaddar' actor, featured a long caption alongside it which highlighted all that she had to endure during the 'eight years' she spent with him which she described were "the worst years of my entire existence."

"In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small," she wrote.

"He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop," she added. In addition to the post, Somy also shared a video on Instagram where she alleged that the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor had banned her show 'Fight of Flight' on Discovery Plus.

"Mr. Khan has provoked me by banning my show on Discovery Plus, which was 'Fight of Flight' which enabled us to rescue victims from India. 82% victims we rescued were Indian women. 90% of our dons are Indian men and women," she said in the video.

"Mr Salman Khan has hindered this process by approaching Discovery Plus and banning our show in India. This is why after 20 years it took me courage to speak up to save lives of Indian men, women, children and members of LGBTQ community. He took this away from us and that is why I spoke up," she added.

The 46-year-old concluded the video by asking the 57-year-old actor to issue a 'public apology' for his alleged misdeeds.

"What I want from Mr Salman Khan is to confess what he did to me and put me through verbal, sexual and physical abuse. And I want a public apology which a narcissistic individual would probably never do," she said.

Somy was last seen on the silver screen in the 1997 film 'Chupp', after which she took to social activism for women's rights in South Asia. She established an NGO named 'No More Tears' in 2006.

She was in a much-publicised relationship with the 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor in the 1990s.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

#salman khan #Somy Ali

