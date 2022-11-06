Palak Muchhal & Mithoon to tie the knot today

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon, who first met while working for a song for Aashiqui 2, are all set to tie the knot today. Palak and Mithoon fell in love while working together for the romantic drama. The pre-wedding festivities began on Friday with mehndi, followed by a haldi ceremony. Glimpses of the festivities have gone viral on the social media.
Palak’s brother Palash Muchhal shared a picture from haldi and wrote, “Behen ki haldi #PalMit.” He also shared a picture from his sister’s mehndi ceremony. Palak Muchhal opted for a teal blue lehenga with silver embroidery. The bride-to-be complemented her look with diamond jewellery and bold lips. Palak’s mehndi function was graced by her friends and family, including actor Jackie Shroff, Smriti Mandana, Sheeba Akashdeep, Sabir and others. Palak and Mithoon dated each other for nine years.—TMS
