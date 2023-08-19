Pamela Anderson says she looks 'a little funny' as she gets older

Actress Pamela Anderson has embraced a fresh-faced beauty style in recent years, and she has found it to be really ‘freeing’. She explained, “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really ... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”
Despite this, Pamela said she was in a “good place” at the moment. The Baywatch star, who became a global sex symbol in the 90s, shared, “I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place.”
