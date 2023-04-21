Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

Noted singer Pamela Chopra, widow of celebrated producer-director Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 74. The family statement read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai.” The family also requested “for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection” and expressed gratitude to all for their prayers.

Pamela was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last on Thursday morning, a Bollywood source shared. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya Chopra, filmmaker, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

In 1970, Pamela got married to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker BR Chopra, a Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.

Singing in Hindi and Punjabi after marriage, Pamela is remembered for several popular numbers like the vivacious Main sasural nahin jaoongi (Chandni, 1989), folk song Banno ki aayegi baraat (Aaina, 1993), Ghar aaja pardesi (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995), sad number Surkh jode ki ye jagmagahat (Kabhie Kabhie, 1976), a courtesan song Idhar aa sitamgar (Sawaal, 1982), a qawwali Aashiq ho to aisa ho and the sombre Uske khel nirale (both from Noorie, 1979), to Ja re behna ja (Trishul, 1978).

She sang solo and duets for several leading music composers like the late Mohammed Zahur Hashmi ‘Khayyam’, Rajesh Roshan, Shiv-Hari, Jatin-Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and others, though mostly for films made under her family banner.

Pamela had other roles too, like co-writer for Kabhie Kabhie, producer for Aaina, associate producer for one of Bollywood’s biggest superhits Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and others like Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Veer Zara. She was the co-producer-writer of Dil To Paagal Hai, and the dress designer for Silsila and Sawaal. —IANS

Tweet tributes

Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady, intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution to his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person. — Javed Akhtar

My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra ji, Om Shanti. — Ajay Devgn

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family of #PamelaChopra ji and the YRF family. You’ll always be in our hearts. — Shah Rukh Khan