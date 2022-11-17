Panchkula-based Sambhav Khetarpal and his wife Aditi Powar have bagged the SWA Awards for Television-Best Screenplay and Television-Best Story for Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayee Peedhi Naye Kissey

Tribune News Service

Organised annually by Screenwriters Association of India, the third edition of SWA Awards was held in Mumbai recently. It’s the first and only award for screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi Films, TV serials and web series.

While awards in a total of 17 categories were distributed, Panchkula-based Sambhav Khetarpal and his wife Aditi Powar bagged the award for Television-Best Screenplay and Television-Best Story for TV show Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayee Peedhi Naye Kissey. This is the first time that SWA Awards were held on ground, the previous two editions were organised online due to Covid 19.

The awards in various categories are decided by a jury comprising eminent screenwriters and lyricists from various mediums of the entertainment industry. The Best Screenplay award is for the husband-wife duo for writing on unique subjects on Indian television such as ‘good touch, bad touch’, ‘menstruation’ and ‘PCOD’, which also trended on Twitter.

The Television-Best Story Award was shared with three others—Aatish Kapadia (script head) and producers Jayesh Patil and JD Majethia. Sambhav followed his passion for screenwriting by participating in a nation-wide screenwriting talent hunt contest in 2018. Since then, he has written stories, screenplays and dialogues for various TV and OTT shows. He has also authored two books, one of which, I too had an MBA, a satire on business school life in India, was among the top-25 humour books on Amazon in 2017. The screen-writer holds MBA and engineering degrees, and currently lives in Mumbai. He was born in Hisar, Haryana, and brought up in Panchkula.

